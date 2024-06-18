RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,057,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 590,158 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $35,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RLJ shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com cut RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RLJ Lodging Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.58.

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Performance

Shares of RLJ opened at $9.62 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.27. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $12.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.86%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

