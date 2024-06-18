Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $36.50 Million Stock Holdings in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 802,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 148,252 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ATI were worth $36,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ATI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,698,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in ATI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in ATI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,901,000. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ATI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,003,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in ATI by 156.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 157,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,156,000 after acquiring an additional 96,078 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of ATI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ATI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ATI from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ATI in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ATI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.60.

NYSE ATI opened at $54.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.21. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.12. ATI Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $62.44.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. ATI had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

