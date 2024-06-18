Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 32,468 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 735,741 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 32,468 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $36,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $30.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.24. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $29.73 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The company has a market capitalization of $131.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

