Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 12,747 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 444,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,747 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $41,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 47,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 5,976 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. CAP Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,082,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 125,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,830,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

MBB stock opened at $92.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.94. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $85.28 and a 1 year high of $94.55.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3002 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

