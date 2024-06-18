Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 2,274 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,274 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $44,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 105.7% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 220 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $208.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.65 and a 12 month high of $275.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.40.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.22. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.24 million. As a group, analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CRL. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $282.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.38.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total transaction of $295,968.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,282,953.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

