Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,166 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 247.0% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 292.6% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian bought 580 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,729.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,198.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total transaction of $688,426.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,931.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian acquired 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $49,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,198.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,104 shares of company stock worth $11,267,464 in the last three months. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE EW opened at $86.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $52.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.65 and a 200-day moving average of $84.07. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.06.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

