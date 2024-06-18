Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 268,575 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,366,345 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 268,575 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.50% of Cadence Design Systems worth $372,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $322.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.74 billion, a PE ratio of 83.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.84. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.77 and a 1 year high of $327.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 25.68%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $302.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $334.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.11.

In other news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total transaction of $186,276.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,544,496.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total transaction of $310,460.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,155,986.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total value of $186,276.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,544,496.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,334 shares of company stock worth $18,525,914 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

