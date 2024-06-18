Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Shares Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,284,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,268,698 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.06% of Squarespace worth $273,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Squarespace by 195.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Squarespace by 137.6% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after buying an additional 60,811 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Squarespace by 137.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 271,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,966,000 after buying an additional 157,462 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Squarespace by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,865,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,918,000 after buying an additional 994,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Squarespace by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after buying an additional 41,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Squarespace from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Baird R W downgraded Squarespace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded Squarespace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Squarespace in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Squarespace from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.08.

Squarespace Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of SQSP stock opened at $43.68 on Tuesday. Squarespace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.70 and a 1 year high of $44.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.91.

Insider Transactions at Squarespace

In other news, insider Paul Gubbay sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $109,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,736.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 150,000 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $6,543,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,448,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,798,728.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Gubbay sold 2,500 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $109,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,736.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 555,793 shares of company stock valued at $22,091,864 over the last three months. 44.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

