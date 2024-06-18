Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 6,300 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $4,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 36,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 7,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 120,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,608 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,511,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,394,000 after buying an additional 282,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth $345,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $43.66 on Tuesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $50.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.01 and its 200-day moving average is $45.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $376.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 112.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GLPI shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.75 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Stories

