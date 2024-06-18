Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Director Mary T. Mcdowell Sells 1,100 Shares

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total value of $248,831.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,116 shares in the company, valued at $7,264,960.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Autodesk stock opened at $240.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $51.95 billion, a PE ratio of 52.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $279.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $218.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.94.
Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 65.46% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 237 shares of the software company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,375 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
