Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,942,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,190 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.11% of Visteon worth $367,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Visteon during the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 14.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Visteon by 10.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 1.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Visteon by 1.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visteon Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $105.36 on Tuesday. Visteon Co. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $159.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $933.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.45 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 53.49% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Visteon from $188.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Visteon from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Visteon from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Visteon from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visteon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.73.

Visteon Profile

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

