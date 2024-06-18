Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,370 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 1.95% of Markel Group worth $363,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Markel Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Markel Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. increased its holdings in Markel Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,344,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,520.00.

Insider Transactions at Markel Group

In other Markel Group news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total value of $197,741.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,606.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total transaction of $4,915,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,668 shares in the company, valued at $109,228,184.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total value of $197,741.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,606.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Markel Group stock opened at $1,554.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,557.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,489.09. Markel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,295.65 and a fifty-two week high of $1,670.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $18.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $18.50 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 11.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Markel Group Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.