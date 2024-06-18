Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 1,611,926 Shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 56.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,468,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,611,926 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in ARM were worth $335,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of ARM by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARM during the third quarter worth $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in ARM in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ARM in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARM opened at 160.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 117.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is 105.27. Arm Holdings plc has a 1 year low of 46.50 and a 1 year high of 167.69.

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported 0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.30 by 0.06. The company had revenue of 928.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 865.94 million. ARM had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 9.46%. ARM’s revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ARM shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ARM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on ARM from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ARM from $100.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of ARM from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 99.48.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

