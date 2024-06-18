Wellington Management Group LLP Has $326.20 Million Stock Position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 612,323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 32,343 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $326,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Realta Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth $1,324,000. Crow s Nest Holdings LP lifted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 92,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,011,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,845,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter worth about $472,516,000. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Credit Acceptance

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.58, for a total transaction of $1,431,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,868.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CACC. StockNews.com upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $402.33.

Credit Acceptance Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:CACC opened at $482.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $507.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $526.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 13.79 and a current ratio of 13.79. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 52-week low of $379.77 and a 52-week high of $616.66.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $2.47. The company had revenue of $508.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.71 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 42.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

