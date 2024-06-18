Wellington Management Group LLP Has $308.45 Million Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,513,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 168,283 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $308,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 897,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,990,000 after purchasing an additional 19,958 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the third quarter valued at about $534,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE GPK opened at $27.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.24. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.61 and a 200-day moving average of $26.45.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPK. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Graphic Packaging from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

