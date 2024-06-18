Wellington Management Group LLP Has $304.87 Million Stock Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,807,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,008,418 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 1.52% of KE worth $304,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in KE by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KE by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 934,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,147,000 after buying an additional 401,961 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in KE by 169.7% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 5,015,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,308,000 after buying an additional 3,155,995 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in KE in the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in KE by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 1,326,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,505,000 after acquiring an additional 110,101 shares during the last quarter. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC lowered their price target on KE from $23.90 to $21.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on KE from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.10 target price on shares of KE in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

KE Stock Down 2.2 %

BEKE stock opened at $15.37 on Tuesday. KE Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $20.48. The company has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of -0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.93.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. KE had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 4.80%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

KE Company Profile

(Free Report)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.