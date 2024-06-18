Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) SVP Sells $673,973.16 in Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total value of $673,973.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,905 shares in the company, valued at $5,108,998.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Roku Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Roku stock opened at $53.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.35. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.20 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.92.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.29. Roku had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $881.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Roku by 160.2% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Roku from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Roku in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Benchmark lowered their target price on Roku from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Roku

Roku Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.