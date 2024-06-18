Wellington Management Group LLP Boosts Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 69.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,174,807 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,717,596 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.22% of HDFC Bank worth $280,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HDB. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 23,229 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 242,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,301,000 after acquiring an additional 61,070 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

Shares of HDB stock opened at $60.94 on Tuesday. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $52.16 and a twelve month high of $71.39. The stock has a market cap of $113.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.78 and a 200 day moving average of $58.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.72 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 15.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.7008 per share. This is a positive change from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.59. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.40%.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

