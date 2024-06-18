Wellington Management Group LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its holdings in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,431,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,792 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $278,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Vaxcyte by 1,005.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 20,558 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter worth about $3,035,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in Vaxcyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,970,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Vaxcyte by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 167,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,490,000 after buying an additional 15,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCVX opened at $71.88 on Tuesday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.20 and a 52 week high of $82.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.28. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PCVX. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $490,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,862,252.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $120,124.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,461.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $490,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,679 shares in the company, valued at $5,862,252.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,483 shares of company stock worth $5,917,483. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

