Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) VP Mark Sustana Sells 9,176 Shares

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total value of $1,512,938.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,707.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Lennar Stock Performance

LEN opened at $156.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.57. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $102.90 and a 52-week high of $172.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 5.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.40 and its 200-day moving average is $154.74.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Lennar from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Lennar from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Lennar from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lennar from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LEN

Institutional Trading of Lennar

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Lennar by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Lennar by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lennar by 1.7% in the first quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lennar by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Lennar by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.