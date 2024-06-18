Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 1,409.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,680,421 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,569,081 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in PTC were worth $294,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in PTC by 4,285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in PTC in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of PTC by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

PTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on PTC from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.73.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $172.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.61 and a 1-year high of $194.24. The company has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.18.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $603.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.53 million. PTC had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 13.76%. On average, research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.15, for a total value of $1,207,324.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,734,056.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.15, for a total value of $1,207,324.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,148 shares in the company, valued at $9,734,056.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total transaction of $217,506.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,573.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,846 shares of company stock worth $2,137,631. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

