Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 46.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,430,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 453,294 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 4.84% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $290,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. Bullseye Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 27,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,534,000 after buying an additional 14,812 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $1,271,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $3,369,000. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth $3,861,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $1,929,000. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.87.

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of INSP opened at $163.57 on Tuesday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.27 and a 12 month high of $330.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.39. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -297.40 and a beta of 1.33.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $164.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.41 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Inspire Medical Systems

In other news, CTO John Rondoni sold 4,387 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.40, for a total transaction of $852,832.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,190,888. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.81, for a total transaction of $109,586.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,103,907.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO John Rondoni sold 4,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.40, for a total transaction of $852,832.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,888. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,973 shares of company stock worth $12,623,317. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Stories

