V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $94,000 Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 72.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTN. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vail Resorts by 48.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,983,000 after buying an additional 22,006 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,343,000 after acquiring an additional 66,060 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 52,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,599,000 after purchasing an additional 8,119 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the third quarter worth $1,427,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 64.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,377,000 after purchasing an additional 73,234 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of MTN opened at $178.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.41. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.14 and a 12 month high of $254.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $9.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.40). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be issued a $2.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 120.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $244.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $229.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Vail Resorts from $201.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $217.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vail Resorts

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Angela A. Korch purchased 575 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $176.20 per share, with a total value of $101,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,330.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

