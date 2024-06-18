Short Interest in Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Expands By 5.9%

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the May 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Friedman Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FRD opened at $16.21 on Tuesday. Friedman Industries has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $19.52. The company has a market cap of $112.98 million, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Friedman Industries alerts:

Friedman Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Friedman Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 6.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Friedman Industries

In other Friedman Industries news, CEO Mike J. Taylor purchased 1,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $31,157.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,674.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Mike J. Taylor acquired 1,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $31,157.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,674.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mike J. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $82,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,927.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Friedman Industries by 8.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Friedman Industries in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Friedman Industries in the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in Friedman Industries by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 374,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,787,000 after buying an additional 20,940 shares in the last quarter. 33.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Friedman Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Friedman Industries

Friedman Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Friedman Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friedman Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.