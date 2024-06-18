Wellington Management Group LLP Trims Position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,276,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 804,188 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 6.98% of Blueprint Medicines worth $394,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $103.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.61. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1-year low of $43.89 and a 1-year high of $111.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.87 and a 200-day moving average of $90.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of -21.59 and a beta of 0.70.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.32. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 102.15% and a negative return on equity of 193.48%. The business had revenue of $96.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.58 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total transaction of $2,188,371.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 176,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,365,644. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blueprint Medicines news, CFO Michael Landsittel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,492,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total transaction of $2,188,371.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,365,644. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,937 shares of company stock valued at $8,460,634. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BPMC shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

