The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 93.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,457 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EL. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,648,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,784,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Bernstein Bank upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.75.

In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total value of $1,670,107.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,598.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,453,232. 12.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $114.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a PE ratio of 64.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.22 and a 52-week high of $201.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.68.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 148.32%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

