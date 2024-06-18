Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases Shares of 17,353 Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Crane NXT by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 60,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Crane NXT by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Crane NXT by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crane NXT by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane NXT during the third quarter worth about $28,000. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crane NXT stock opened at $62.01 on Tuesday. Crane NXT, Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Crane NXT ( NYSE:CXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). Crane NXT had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $313.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.19%.

CXT has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Crane NXT from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Crane NXT in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company.

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

