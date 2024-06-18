Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stock Position Decreased by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 84.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,186 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 27,143 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 6,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,288,000. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $245.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.62. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.34 and a 52 week high of $413.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $997.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.97 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $333.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $344.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.00.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

