Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,382 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at $118,665,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in Teleflex by 285.4% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 257,864 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $64,296,000 after buying an additional 190,950 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Teleflex by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 621,445 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $122,058,000 after buying an additional 117,401 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Teleflex by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,417 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,531,000 after buying an additional 57,232 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Teleflex by 416.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 59,930 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,943,000 after buying an additional 48,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $205.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.66 and a 200-day moving average of $227.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $177.63 and a fifty-two week high of $262.97.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.85 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 21.83%.

TFX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Teleflex from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Teleflex from $240.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.29.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

