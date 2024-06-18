Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 119.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSWI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,034,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in CSW Industrials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWI opened at $266.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.82 and a 1 year high of $270.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $247.35 and its 200-day moving average is $227.97.

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $210.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.70 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 18.56%. Equities analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.86%.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.69, for a total value of $232,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,165,367.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

