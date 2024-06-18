Congress Asset Management Co. MA Cuts Stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 98.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508,314 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 26.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 9.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at about $36,000.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Asbury Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance

ABG opened at $235.54 on Tuesday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $178.40 and a 52-week high of $256.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $227.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.77.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.76 by ($0.55). Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 29.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

