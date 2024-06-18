Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 36,228 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) by 549.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,228 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $405,000. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,347,000. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 76,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $286,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF stock opened at $66.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $50.13 and a 12-month high of $66.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.45.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

