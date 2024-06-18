Congress Asset Management Co. MA Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,298 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF were worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 690,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,991,000 after purchasing an additional 58,660 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 35.9% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 89,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 23,573 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 55,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 8,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 19,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Stock Performance

EPP stock opened at $42.89 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $45.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.54.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

