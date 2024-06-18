Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $3.01 Million Stock Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 380.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,721 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,371,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,688 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,614,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,176 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,328,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,459,000 after acquiring an additional 9,397 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,833,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,898,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,580,000 after acquiring an additional 124,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HIW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Highwoods Properties from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $25.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.19. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $28.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.22.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 163.93%.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

