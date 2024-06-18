Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Shares Acquired by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,987 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BOH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,508,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 451,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,718,000 after acquiring an additional 231,909 shares during the period. North Reef Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,479,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,404,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,952,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BOH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Hawaii has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

BOH opened at $57.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.33. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.02 and a fifty-two week high of $75.19.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $252.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.79 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 15.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.16%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

