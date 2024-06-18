EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $823,000 Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 45.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.62.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total value of $1,723,185.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,843,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total transaction of $1,723,185.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,672 shares in the company, valued at $76,843,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 18,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $6,107,772.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 382,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,767,716.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 321,500 shares of company stock valued at $102,952,345. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $390.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $326.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.38. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $139.37 and a one year high of $394.64. The company has a market cap of $95.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 736.66, a P/E/G ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.08.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

