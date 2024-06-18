American International Group Inc. Trims Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $11,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntax Advisors LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:ED opened at $90.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.23. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $80.46 and a one year high of $98.85.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ED. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.58.

View Our Latest Research Report on ED

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.