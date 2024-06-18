American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 333,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,138 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $11,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,418,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,126,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 129.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 784,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,710,000 after purchasing an additional 443,028 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,791,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,945,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Baker Hughes news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,132.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,791,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of BKR opened at $32.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.25. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $28.32 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.43.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.93%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

