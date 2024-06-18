Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $10,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income Price Performance

O stock opened at $53.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a PE ratio of 49.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.94. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $64.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.23.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jul 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 6%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 291.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

