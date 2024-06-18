American International Group Inc. Sells 2,791 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,791 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in WEX were worth $11,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of WEX by 74.7% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in WEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in WEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in WEX by 896.8% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in WEX by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Sara Trickett sold 734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.43, for a total transaction of $154,455.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Sara Trickett sold 734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.43, for a total transaction of $154,455.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.55, for a total value of $253,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,848.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,831 shares of company stock worth $808,602 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of WEX from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of WEX from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on WEX in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on WEX from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.14.

WEX Price Performance

WEX opened at $170.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.56. WEX Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.95 and a 12-month high of $244.04.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.52 million. WEX had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 10.21%. Research analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEX Profile

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

