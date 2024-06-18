Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Bought by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $506,526,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,873,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,537,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172,231 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,951,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,288,000 after buying an additional 2,560,597 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,171,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,708,000 after buying an additional 1,478,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $58,843,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Performance

NYSE:O opened at $53.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a PE ratio of 49.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.94. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $64.18.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jul 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 291.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.35.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

