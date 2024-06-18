EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $967,000 Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 236,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,322,000 after buying an additional 5,485 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,570,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,105,000 after acquiring an additional 31,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 857.9% during the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 7,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DE stock opened at $379.35 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $353.15 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The company has a market capitalization of $104.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $389.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $386.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

Several research analysts recently commented on DE shares. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $494.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.36.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

