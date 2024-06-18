EP Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $673,000. Glenview Trust co boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 3,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 123.9% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the third quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dillon & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 12,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,992,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,040.00, for a total transaction of $1,596,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,040.00, for a total value of $1,596,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 9,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.43, for a total value of $9,203,857.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,984,717.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,215 shares of company stock valued at $60,414,782. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $998.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN stock opened at $1,045.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $958.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $938.09. The company has a market cap of $115.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $684.80 and a 12-month high of $1,049.50.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by ($0.49). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.23 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

