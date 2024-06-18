EP Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICF. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 17,774.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 227,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,520,000 after purchasing an additional 226,627 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 718.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 156,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after buying an additional 136,978 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,741,000. Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 164,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,645,000 after buying an additional 74,801 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 317,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,103,000 after acquiring an additional 59,136 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock opened at $56.46 on Tuesday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $88.40 and a 52-week high of $104.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.15 and a 200 day moving average of $56.45.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

