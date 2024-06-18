American International Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,309 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $11,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 11,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.1% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in IQVIA by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in IQVIA by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 346 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IQV shares. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $254.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.40.

IQVIA stock opened at $213.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.42 and a twelve month high of $261.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $227.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.43. The company has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.54.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 9.01%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

