iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,491 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.20% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $4,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 260,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,307,000 after purchasing an additional 92,688 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 68,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA USRT opened at $52.75 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.76 and a fifty-two week high of $55.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.63 and a 200-day moving average of $52.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97.

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

