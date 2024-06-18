Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $4.69 Million Position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK – Free Report) by 262.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 129,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,930 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF were worth $4,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 986.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 36,639 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 189.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 18,199 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 18,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 10,127 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 1,552.4% in the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA AOK opened at $36.99 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.22. iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $33.05 and a 12-month high of $37.10. The company has a market cap of $604.79 million, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.40.

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

