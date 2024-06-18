Richardson Financial Services Inc. Makes New $27,000 Investment in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of HSBC by 35.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $664,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 615,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,291,000 after purchasing an additional 46,653 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HSBC in the 3rd quarter valued at $463,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $761.75.

Shares of NYSE:HSBC opened at $43.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.29 and its 200-day moving average is $40.66. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $45.46. The company has a market capitalization of $163.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter. HSBC had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 16.13%. Equities research analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.14%.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

