Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 1,053 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.18% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $5,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALM. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 32,400.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Cal-Maine Foods Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CALM stock opened at $58.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of -0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.32. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $64.76.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $703.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.35 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cal-Maine Foods

(Free Report)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.