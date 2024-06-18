Richardson Financial Services Inc. Invests $26,000 in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 20,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 41,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,116 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Novartis by 314.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 55,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 41,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 368.3% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 15,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

Novartis stock opened at $104.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.03 and a 200-day moving average of $100.68. The company has a market capitalization of $214.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $92.19 and a 1 year high of $108.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.07. Novartis had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $11.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

